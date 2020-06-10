Commercial roller shutters with remote control

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

This installation at Tahmour in the Macarthur region of NSW was project-managed by Bay Building Services.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) presents remote operated commercial roller shutters with sequential relay option. ATDC’s premium grade commercial roller shutters can be manually or electrically operated.

The manually operated shutters use a spring loaded control mechanism and are generally key lockable from inside or outside.

The electric operated shutters either use a key switch (to restrict access) or operate via remote control. Where multiple roller shutters are installed, a sequential relay system allows the shutters to be opened or controlled in groups or banks to suit the customer’s particular security requirements.

The shutters can also be wired into the customer’s in-house computer system for extra security. UPS battery backup facilities can help safeguard egress in the event of power failure. Options are available to comply with emergency egress situations using, for example, logic control units.

For further information on ATDC’s commercial roller shutters visit their website or contact them toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.