Bondi Beach apartment retains beautiful views with ATDC’s security shutters

Security shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed at an apartment located near Bondi Beach to help preserve the beautiful views for the residents.

The couple living at the apartment were not using their patio area as much as they would have liked to because of a number of reasons. Apart from the lack of privacy, the area was also exposed to the hot sun in the mornings as well as the glare coming in off the beach.

ATDC’s Security365 bi-folding, external aluminium security shutters were installed in the apartment, and addressed all the requirements. When locked and closed, the stylish security shutters provide the required privacy and security while also blocking out the glare and summer heat. The adjustable shutter blades allow the residents to control and regulate the optimum amount of sunlight and breeze into the apartment. An optional detachable flyscreen helps keep out those pesky mosquitoes and flies.

ATDC’s marine grade security shutters feature an anodised aluminium finish and a UV resistant powder-coated overcoat to meet the challenges of an external application. In addition to avoiding warping, cracking, tarnishing or fading, ATDC’s Security365 security shutters also provide protection from the wind and rain.

In an unlocked and open position, ATDC’s bi-folding Security365 security shutters fold completely out of the way, helping maintain uninterrupted views for the residents. These premium grade security shutters are security rated and tested under the security provisions AS5039 and AS5040 of the Australian Standards.

ATDC’s Security365 security shutters are sold in the Sydney and Melbourne metropolitan markets, and will soon be available in both the Brisbane and Perth markets.

For further information, contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website.