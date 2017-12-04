ATDC's commercial folding doors installed for Napoleon Perdis store

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Commercial folding doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have found significant traction in the retail shopfront segment across Australia as well as in South East Asia and the Asia Pacific region.

ATDC's premium grade commercial folding doors are stylish, robust and space-efficient, occupying only a minimal amount of storage space when unlocked and open. Available in a choice of 300mm wide panels as well as 150mm slimline panels, these commercial folding doors provide a seamless lock up solution with their up/down locking mechanisms eliminating the need for any floor track or cumbersome removable mullions.

Key features and benefits of ATDC’s commercial folding doors also include a low friction operation with interlocking hinged folding panels suspended by a series of heavy duty industrial grade top wheel carriages from an extruded aluminium top track; low resistance operation promoting both functional integrity and longevity and facilitating ease of operation by the operator; and extruded top track traversing radius curves to accommodate curved and angled apertures such as curved shopfronts, curved showroom windows, curved countertops, reception areas and office frontages, and even an S-bend (or figure 8) configuration.

Well-known retail brands that have installed ATDC's premium grade commercial folding doors include Cotton On, Collette, Gloria Jeans, Rockmans, Chemist Warehouse, Just Cuts, Bay Audio, Flight Centre and Escape Travel among many more.

Napoleon Perdis, a highly successful Australian originated cosmetic range sold from over 4500 outlets worldwide, recently installed ATDC’s commercial folding doors at their Canberra Centre store. The project manager on this job was Premier Displays.

ATDC’s commercial folding doors are available with different curtain infill options including polycarbonate, tempered glass, perforated mesh or solid aluminium. A natural anodised finish or powder-coated option is available depending on the customer’s requirements.

ATDC’s commercial folding doors are now being sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide as well as in all regional centres across the country including Darwin, Townsville, Hobart, Newcastle and Geelong. They are also exported to South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial folding doors visit their website or call 1800 657435 toll-free from anywhere in Australia.