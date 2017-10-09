ATDC supplies premium grade concertina doors for new Delacombe Town Centre

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has been engaged by the new Delacombe Town Centre in Ballarat to supply their premium grade concertina doors for multiple tenancies at the shopping centre.

A $60 million retail development at the corner of Glenelg Highway and Cherry Flat Rd, Ballarat, only a 90-minute drive to the centre of Melbourne, Delacombe Town Centre will accommodate anchor tenants such as Woolworths and Kmart as well as 35 smaller speciality stores. The shopping centre also houses a 500-seat, 6-screen cinema and a medical centre.

ATDC supplied its premium grade concertina doors to multiple tenancies at the centre including Direct Chemist Outlet, Tatts Lotto, Just Cuts, Toyland, Smart Dollar and Che Modea among many more. Being the nominated door contractor for the project, ATDC worked closely with developer and construction company H. Troon to ensure prompt delivery of their concertina doors under very tight deadlines.

Key features of ATDC’s concertina doors supplied for the centre include 300mm wide panel FC1 model door fabricated from heavy duty extruded aluminium sections; interlocking hinges suspended from a rigid top support track by industrial grade hangars allowing the curtain to fold in a low friction action for easy operation and longer lifespan; secure seamless up/down locking mechanisms providing all tenants with a speedy, efficient, user-friendly lock-up option without the need for cumbersome removable mullions; and emergency egress locking options as specified under BCA providing an emergency breakout door solution where required.

ATDC also manufactures a slimline 150mm wide concertina door panel for specific requirements.

All concertina doors supplied at Delacombe Town Centre featured a polycarbonate infill. While some tenancies were provided doors completed in a natural anodised finish, others had a powdercoated finish. ATDC also offers other infill options including perforated mesh or solid aluminium. ATDC’s concertina doors are customised for each project.

