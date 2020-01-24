Search
ATDC shutters secure Jaycar storefronts nationally

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 24 January 2020
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s heavy duty extruded RS3 aluminium security shutters at Jaycar
Security shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are being installed across the Jaycar Electronics chain of retail shops to protect their storefronts.

A leading electronics retailer with more than 110 stores located across Australia and New Zealand, Jaycar employs over 1000 employees.

Jaycar chose ATDC’s heavy duty extruded RS3 aluminium security shutters to secure their store premises nationwide. Extruded from double walled aluminium slats, these security shutters feature a heavy duty lockable bottom rail, and can span up to 4 metres wide in one section. The shutters can be powdercoated to any finish in the Australian Dulux powdercoat range.

For further information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of commercial shutters, please visit their website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

