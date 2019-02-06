ATDC shutters secure H+M’s new Adelaide storefront

ATDC’s stylish retractable security shutters were installed across three adjacent shopfront windows at the H+M store.

Global fashion retailer H+M recently opened a new store at Adelaide’s Rundle Mall. Security shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been installed to secure the new storefront.

ATDC’s stylish retractable security shutters in a night sky powder-coated finish were installed across three adjacent shopfront windows. These shutters were configured on a side-by-side parallel set of top tracks, allowing ATDC to install the doors so that they all overlapped each other and folded back to a common storage bay. This significantly reduced the required overall stacking requirements for the shutters.

ATDC used multiple up/down locking mechanisms to allow a seamless lock-up. Please visit ATDC’s website to learn more about the unique parallel top track configuration.

Streetbuild Constructions was the project manager for this installation.

