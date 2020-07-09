ATDC security shutters for high value stores

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

ATDC’s recent RS3 security shutter installation at the new Cellarbrations store in Glenorie

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) completed a security shutter installation recently at the new Cellarbrations store in Glenorie in Sydney’s outer north-western suburbs.

ATDC’s RS3 security shutters, which were installed at the Cellarbrations store, are an example of a high security overhead door system with attractive slimline features.

The RS3 security roller shutters are ideal for securing businesses that are big targets for break-and-enter incidents, such as liquor stores, duty free stores, jewellery stores and the like.

Features such as a curtain fabricated from double wall extruded interlocking aluminium slat profile, heavy duty extruded aluminium side frames and double sided key lock make the RS3 roller shutters a highly secure solution when the business is locked and closed.

Yet during trading hours, the shutter is virtually invisible as it folds neatly into a very compact slimline pelmet box.

Both electric and manual roller shutters have been installed at the Glenorie store; the shutters are finished in a high gloss black powdercoat.

