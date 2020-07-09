Search
ATDC security shutters for high value stores
ATDC security shutters for high value stores

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 09 July 2020
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s recent RS3 security shutter installation at the new Cellarbrations store in Glenorie
028723 2800

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) completed a security shutter installation recently at the new Cellarbrations store in Glenorie in Sydney’s outer north-western suburbs.

ATDC’s RS3 security shutters, which were installed at the Cellarbrations store, are an example of a high security overhead door system with attractive slimline features.

The RS3 security roller shutters are ideal for securing businesses that are big targets for break-and-enter incidents, such as liquor stores, duty free stores, jewellery stores and the like.

Features such as a curtain fabricated from double wall extruded interlocking aluminium slat profile, heavy duty extruded aluminium side frames and double sided key lock make the RS3 roller shutters a highly secure solution when the business is locked and closed.

Yet during trading hours, the shutter is virtually invisible as it folds neatly into a very compact slimline pelmet box.

Both electric and manual roller shutters have been installed at the Glenorie store; the shutters are finished in a high gloss black powdercoat.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of security roller shutters, contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

Roller Shutters Security Shutters