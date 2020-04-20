Search
Home > ATDC security doors keeping businesses safe in lockdown
ATDC security doors keeping businesses safe in lockdown

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 20 April 2020
Supplier News
article image When the store is locked and secured at night, the doors provide a formidable security barrier.
Various businesses are keeping their premises safe and secure during this lockdown with security doors and shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC).

Whether you are a liquor store, bottle shop, chemist, pharmacy, supermarket, convenience store, petrol station, medical centre or hospital, there is an ATDC security door or shutter to secure your premises.

ATDC’s unique range of commercial security doors folds completely out of the way when not in use during business hours; however, when the store is locked and secured at night, they provide a formidable security barrier.

ATDC’s range is available Australia-wide with many of their security products supplied ex-stock. Some of these doors and shutters are available for hire or lease. ATDC’s security barriers can also be used to separate out certain sections of the business.

For businesses that are still trading during this lockdown period or those that are required to hibernate, ATDC can supply security doors and shutters to keep their premises safe.

Visit their website or contact ATDC now toll free from anywhere in the country on 1800657435.

Related Products

Security Barriers Security Doors Security Shutters