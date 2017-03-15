ATDC’s trellis gates secure servery counter at Hungry Jacks Notting Hill

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their security trellis gates for Hungry Jacks in Notting Hill, Melbourne. Working closely with Melbourne building company MAS Building & Construction, ATDC helped Hungry Jacks secure the servery counter at its Notting Hill store.

ATDC’s S05 deluxe model security trellis gates were found ideal for the servery counter application. In addition to providing a fully ventilated system for the food counter, the security gates did not require any headroom, which was a major advantage as there was insufficient space inside the bulkhead to install an overhead door system.

Additionally, there was no need for a floor tracking mechanism to secure the trellis gates, making the S05deluxe model security trellis gates ideal for serveries, countertops, benchtops, reception areas, canteens and similar applications.

Another advantage of ATDC’s trellis security gates is that they can span any opening width without the need for unwieldy removable mullions. Also, by using a series of intermediate up/down locking mechanisms (used in the Hungry Jacks application), a seamless effect is created, presenting no obstructions to the business.

Providing a cost-effective alternative to overhead doors, ATDC’s security trellis gates are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Geelong, Newcastle, Townsville and Cairns as well as in all regional centres across Australia.

For more information on ATDC’s full range of domestic, commercial and industrial securitytrellis gates, please visit ATDC’s website on www.trellisdoors.com.au or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in the country on 1800 657 435.