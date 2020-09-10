Search
ATDC's Side-by-Side overhead retractable doors minimising storage space
ATDC’s Side-by-Side overhead retractable doors minimising storage space

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 10 September 2020
Supplier News
article image ATDC recently completed an installation for Oakleigh Gourmet Deli at Oakleigh Central
028723 2800

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) presents the Side-by-Side overhead door system, an ingenious, yet simple concept that reduces the stacking storage space required when the doors are retracted.

Through a simple system of parallel overhead tracks (double or triple track configuration) and aided by a series of seamless up/down locking mechanisms, the side stacking storage space for these retractable doors can be reduced to a mere 6% of the overall opening span being secured.

ATDC recently completed an installation for Oakleigh Gourmet Deli at Oakleigh Central in Melbourne. The specifying architect was Docklands based Elvin Tan Design Studio.

For further information on this unique space-saving design, please visit ATDC’s website or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

Overhead Doors Retractable Barriers