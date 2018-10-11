Search
ATDC's shop closure doors installed across Guzman network
ATDC’s shop closure doors installed across Guzman network

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 11 October 2018
article image
image
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has installed their unique shop closure doors at numerous Guzman Y Gomez (Guzman) restaurants across Australia. An Australian licensed franchise business with over 100 restaurants specialising in Mexican food, Guzman operates throughout Australia, Singapore and Japan.

For a recent project at Guzman’s Wetherill Park restaurant in Sydney, ATDC’s shop closure doors were installed to protect the outdoor seating area of the premises. ATDC provided a cost-effective solution by supplying trackless door closures that didn’t require any expensive overhead structure for support. Installed at a height of 2520mm, the closures are lockable; being completely mobile, they can be stored back of house during business hours.

ATDC’s closures are sold throughout Australia and also widely exported across Southeast Asia.

For further information on ATDC’s shop closure doors and portable barriers, please contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website.

Related Products

Closures Portable Barriers