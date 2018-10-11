ATDC’s shop closure doors installed across Guzman network

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has installed their unique shop closure doors at numerous Guzman Y Gomez (Guzman) restaurants across Australia. An Australian licensed franchise business with over 100 restaurants specialising in Mexican food, Guzman operates throughout Australia, Singapore and Japan.

For a recent project at Guzman’s Wetherill Park restaurant in Sydney, ATDC’s shop closure doors were installed to protect the outdoor seating area of the premises. ATDC provided a cost-effective solution by supplying trackless door closures that didn’t require any expensive overhead structure for support. Installed at a height of 2520mm, the closures are lockable; being completely mobile, they can be stored back of house during business hours.

ATDC’s closures are sold throughout Australia and also widely exported across Southeast Asia.

