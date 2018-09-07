ATDC’s security shutters secure The Body Shop at Robina Town Centre

The Body Shop in Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast is part of a worldwide network of retail stores specialising in cosmetics, skincare and perfume products. The brand is owned by Brazilian company Natura.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their S08 curved folding security shutters for The Body Shop at Robina Town Centre. Multiple tenancies throughout this QIC owned shopping centre already feature ATDC’s folding security shutters.

Working closely with reputed project managers Ramvek, ATDC completed this installation overcoming tight deadlines and challenging issues. One particular challenge was the requirement for a special green powder-coated finish to align with the corporate branding policy for all Body Shop stores across the globe. Since ATDC couldn’t match the required colour to an Australian Dulux powdercoat equivalent or source this colour locally, they had to send each individual metal link for the folding security shutters from their Sydney factory down to Ramvek’s Melbourne warehouse to be put through their in-house powder-coating facility to apply the special powdercoat finish. The finished individual metal components had to be then shipped back to ATDC for reassembly in Sydney in a very time-consuming process.

There were additional time pressures on ATDC given the fact that sizing for these folding security shutters had to be determined well in advance of the store being built. Ramvek provided detailed CAD drawings of the planned store design and layout in advance to ATDC.

Since the new store was to have sloping floors, the exact height and gradient could only be determined precisely once the finished floor was actually laid. Therefore, ATDC had to make further allowances and adjustments to the height of these shutters ahead of obtaining the final dimensions, creating numerous potential difficulties; for instance, the up/down locking mechanisms had to get sufficient purchase into the floor at various intervals to achieve effective lock-up of the store. Extended floor throw bolts were developed by ATDC to achieve up to a 100mm fall on the finished floor level.

ATDC was able to perfectly match the special radius curves for these shutters by following the arc as indicated in Ramvek’s CAD drawings.

The installation of the S08 model curved folding security shutters was completed to the satisfaction of the client, with all the challenging requirements met, well on time for handover of the store for trading.

ATDC’s folding security shutters are sold in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns across Australia including Geelong, Newcastle, Darwin, Hobart, Townsville, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. ATDC also exports to the UAE, the Asia Pacific, South East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

