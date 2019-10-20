ATDC’s security doors installed at Australia Fair Southport

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently completed the installation of a series of roll and folding security doors at the Australia Fair Shopping Centre in Southport QLD. Australia Fair is owned by YFG Shopping Centres and managed by Retail First.

ATDC’s roll and folding security doors were installed in the food court as well as various entranceways at the shopping centre.

Completely trackless and freestanding in design, ATDC’s roll and folding security doors are flexible enough to be quickly and easily relocated and used in multiple applications. Lockable and secure, they are ideal for access control in shopping centres as well as for securing very large spans without the need for any structural supports.

These security doors can also be supplied with a double diamond mesh infill to prevent anyone from reaching through them. ATDC’s doors are available with lever handle egress for keyless exit where required for emergency egress under the BCA. These roll and folding security doors are 2m or 2.5m in height and can be customised to suit specific applications.

ATDC’s roll and folding security doors are also available for short term or long term hire.

For further information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of steel or aluminium roll and folding security doors, please visit ATDC’s website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.