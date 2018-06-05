ATDC’s security doors and barriers installed at RMIT University

Premium grade security doors and portable security barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were specified for different areas on the RMIT University campus in Melbourne.

The designers for the Lendlease project, Lyons Architects specified ATDC’s S06 heavy duty concertina security doors as well as S04-1 DD Double Diamond Mesh portable security barriers.

The S06 concertina security door was installed at numerous locations including in the canteen area where it spanned a very wide 13-metre opening. The installation was quite challenging since there was extremely restricted headroom due to numerous overhead services and the available daylight opening height was quite limited at 1200mm. However, the S06 concertina security door was ideal for this application for several reasons.

Since the S06 door runs off a heavy duty extruded slimline aluminium top track (suspended by an overhead support beam), it doesn’t require any headroom for installation. The S06 retracts and folds sideways to occupy just a negligible amount of storage space at only 15% of the overall span being secured.

Using a series of intermediate up/down locking mechanisms, the client was able to achieve seamless lock-up for the security door without the need for any bottom track to the countertop area or any cumbersome and unwieldy removable mullions.

ATDC also supplied their S04-1 DD deluxe grade Double Diamond Mesh portable security barriers for the university’s rubbish bin storage and bin wash areas. The trackless product was found suitable for this application since the existence of numerous services prevented any other type of structural door system from being installed. Being portable and freestanding, the barrier was an ideal solution for the client.

Key features of the S04-1 DD portable security barriers include superior strength that can withstand considerable impact and force; ability to fold and retract sideways in minimal storage space; floor and wall mounted locking options offering an optimal security solution; and only 65mm pitch between the metal cross linkages on the door, preventing anybody from gaining a foothold and climbing over.

