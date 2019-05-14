Search
ATDC’s security door at Parks Victoria premises offers heritage appeal

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 14 May 2019
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s security door at Parks Victoria premises in Albert Park, Melbourne
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was recently engaged to supply and install a security door at the front entrance of the Parks Victoria premises at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Harrison & White Architects of Carlton, Victoria specified ATDC’s security door since it could operate as a retractable, top hung system (without any floor track) and also traverse a 90-degree curved aperture through a 600mm radius turn. Measuring 8500mm wide x 3200mm high, the door also featured seamless lock up by way of its intermediate up/down locking mechanisms.

ATDC’s security doors with their scissor style retractable folding action have heritage appeal, making them suitable for local councils, government buildings and municipal buildings among others.

Standrite Australia served as the project managers for this job.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial security doors, please contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

Commercial Security Security Doors Heritage Retractable Barriers