ATDC’s Security 365 security shutters installed at Bondi Beach boutique

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has installed their premium grade commercial Security 365 security plantation shutters at a leading boutique store located in Sydney’s Bondi Beach. One of Australia’s premier fashion labels, Camilla Franks operates a network of stores across the country; with the clothing brand’s products in very high demand, these stores have frequently been targeted by criminals.

Featuring a sleek and stylish appearance, ATDC’s security plantation shutters met the store’s security as well as aesthetic requirements; the security rated solution helped protect the store without detracting from the overall look and feel of the traditionally themed retail premises. The security shutters were installed across the shopfront to protect their high value merchandise as well as in a dedicated room to provide privacy for VIP clients and conduct private showings.

Key design features of the installation included a high quality satin white powder-coat finish complementing Camilla’s corporate colours; elaborate structural frames including special purpose welded posts and steel support beams to support the shutters; both hinged and bi-folding shutters installed; and 3-way locking mechanism, full extruded heavy duty frame, and reinforced aircraft grade aluminium louvres contributing to the strength.

The commercial grade Security 365 security plantation shutters deliver a range of benefits to the application including durability, longevity and ability to withstand highly corrosive environments. In this particular installation across the road from the Bondi Beach, the shutters are exposed to the extremely high saline content level and damaging weathering effects but will not warp, crack, fade or tarnish – characteristics further enhanced by the ultra violet inhibitors present in the high quality powder-coat finish.

The highly versatile ATDC security plantation shutters are suitable for both commercial and residential applications and can be installed in fixed, hinged, sliding or multi fold track configurations depending on each application and the requirements of the customer. They can be used to cover doors, windows, patio enclosures and more. A flyscreen option is available for residential applications to keep insects away.

ATDC’s security shutters can be installed to not only provide the homeowner with privacy but also preserve any views by folding completely out of sight.

ATDC’s Security 365 security plantation shutters are now sold in Sydney and Melbourne with plans to expand shortly into Brisbane and Perth.