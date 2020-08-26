ATDC’s RS7 transparent roller shutters installed at QLD pharmacy

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Commercial transparent roller shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were installed to secure the new Terry White Pharmacy in Cleveland, Queensland. ATDC’s new RS7 transparent Clearvision roller shutters were selected for the installation.

The RS7 is a sleek-looking range of commercial roller shutters, electrically operated with heavy duty key switches for extra security. Additionally, UPS battery backup provides a failsafe solution in the event of a power failure.

ATDC’s RS7 transparent Clearvision roller shutters are capable of spanning a maximum of 5500mm (wide) x 4000mm (high). Key features include a heavy duty 229 spiral welded spring balanced drum; and maximum visibility through the transparent polycarbonate infills, which are supported between the horizontal aluminium extrusions.

Interior Fitouts Pty Ltd based in Banyo, Queensland served as the project managers for the fitout.

