ATDC’s roller shutters secure Centenary Park Pavilion doors and windows

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 12 July 2018
article image ATDC’s security roller shutters at Centenary Park Pavilion
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has successfully installed their double walled extruded aluminium security roller shutters at Centenary Park Pavilion, a Glen Eira City Council managed property in Melbourne’s Bentleigh East.

Specified by Mantric Architecture, ATDC’s security roller shutters were installed over the doorways and windows to the Pavilion, not only to secure these openings but also to protect the glass windows from the possibility of damage through impact by balls from the sports ground.

Mantric Architecture had certain compliance requirements, which were capably met by ATDC’s RS3 roller shutters:

  • To provide maximum strength and durability, the shutters needed to be a double wall extrusion with a 44mm blade and also have heavy duty extruded side rails to contain and secure the shutters;
  • The security roller shutters needed to have the slimmest possible overhead pelmet boxes;
  • The shutters installed on the corners needed to have removable corner mullions;
  • The shutters had to be electronically operated with group controls to permit multiple shutters to operate sequentially in banks or individually;
  • For access control, these shutters had to have the ability to interface with the Council’s internal computer security system enabling their connection to the system management software used by the Council; and
  • The shutters needed to be powder coated to match the colour scheme of the aluminium window frames at the Pavilion.

ATDC’s security roller shutters have been widely specified on Council Pavilions across Victoria for meeting all of these compliance requirements. The shutters are also suitable for securing industrial facilities, retail shopfronts and shopping centres, banks, medical centres, reception areas, canteens, bar counters, and commercial and government buildings. These roller shutters are also recommended for securing residential properties, particularly for windows, sliding doors, French doors and patio doors.

ATDC’s shutters are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Brisbane as well as in all regional towns across Australia including Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville, Darwin, Hobart, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. They are also exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial and residential security roller shutters, visit their website or call them toll free from anywhere in the country on 1800 657 435.

