ATDC’s retractable doors secure Torquay Catholic primary school

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their S05 commercial grade retractable security doors at Lisieux Catholic Primary School in Torquay, Victoria. The installation was carried out as part of the Victorian Government’s non-government schools grants rollout program aimed at building and upgrading Catholic and Independent Schools across Victoria.

Specified by Fitzroy based Now Architecture, the retractable security doors were installed across two school corridors for after-hours security.

Key features of ATDC’s S05 commercial grade retractable security doors include ability to fold back to a mere 15% of the opening span; fully ventilated design allowing free flow of fresh air; full frame; and spans of unlimited width possible with no headroom requirement.

For the Lisieux Catholic Primary School project, ATDC supplied retractable doors in a special Dulux Dark Grey powder-coated colour. The high security grade locking mechanisms were easily keyed to the school’s master security system.

Learn more about ATDC’s S05 retractable security doors.

Read about ATDC’s successful security door installations at other schools, universities and educational institutions. Alternatively, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.