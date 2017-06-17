ATDC’s premium grade stackable doors for retail stores

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

A recent project completed by ATDC at the AFL Store in Chadstone Melbourne

The premium grade stackable doors for retail applications manufactured in-house by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been received very well in the marketplace.

The launch of these stackable doors followed two years of intensive research and development by ATDC’s designers and engineers, resulting in a precision engineered, price competitive and quality product made specifically for the retail industry in Australia.

Available in two panel sizes, the 300mm wide panel (FC1) and the 150mm slimline (FC2) panel, the new stackable doors are made from marine grade anodised aluminium, providing the assurance of strength, style and world-class corrosion resistance.

ATDC’s widespan and slimline stackabledoors are among the world’s finest commercial doors made for retail applications and designed for the discerning business owner.

ATDC’s new stackabledoors feature curtains fabricated from heavy duty extruded aluminium sections with interlocking hinges suspended from a rigid top support track by industrial grade hangers with metal bearings, allowing the curtain to fold, slide and stack in a low friction action. This design allows easy operation and a longer lifespan.

Key features of ATDC’s premium grade stackabledoors include heavy gauge and secure seamless up/down locking mechanisms offering business owners a speedy, efficient and user-friendly lockup option without needing cumbersome removable mullions; emergency breakout door solution available to meet BCA requirement of emergency egress; unlimited span and maximum height of 4500mm allowing doors to be customised for each project; flexibility to accommodate a 90-degree curve over a 600mm radius for the widespan FC1 panel or over a 405mm radius for the slimline FC2 panel option, eliminating curved aperture problems; and S-bend configurations as well as special curved radii easily achievable where required.

ATDC’s stackable doors are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra as well as all regional towns across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville, Darwin and Hobart.

For further information on ATDC’s range of stackable commercial doors and quality commercial door systems, please call 1800 657 435 from anywhere in Australia or visit ATDC’s website.