ATDC’s new RS7 Clearvision widespan roller shutters

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has recently launched their new RS7 Clearvision widespan roller shutters with broad application in the commercial, retail, medical and hospitality markets.

Developed by ATDC’s design engineers, the new RS7 Clearvision combines the latest cutting edge technology with strength and style to deliver a world class range of security shutters.

Key features include heavy duty extruded aluminium interlocking slats; polycarbonate infills providing maximum through-vision and flow of light; ability to span up to 5.5m in width in one section and 4.0m in height if motorised; unlimited spans achievable by way of intermediate mullions; and optional overhead pelmet box available to conceal the overhead roll where required.

ATDC recently supplied their RS7 Clearvision roller shutters for installation at global clothing retailer Seed’s new Macarthur Square store in Campbelltown, Sydney. The Thomastown, Victoria based I4 Design and Construction served as project managers for the installation.

For further information on ATDC’s new Clearvision roller shutters, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.