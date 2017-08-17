ATDC’s new lockable security shutters with insect screen

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) introduces a new range of high end lockable security rated shutters for the residential segment, featuring both security and lifestyle benefits.

ATDC’s new lockable security shutters come with an innovative removable insect screen, helping keep pesky flies and mosquitoes out in hot humid climates such as Australia. The insect screens are mostly supplied with easy to operate turn-on buttons that allow for quick and easy removal for cleaning. In others, the insect screens may be permanently screw-fastened to fit the particular application. However, there may still be small gaps between the panels of the security shutters at the top or the sill where the panels come together.

Additional benefits of ATDC’s new lockable security shutters include privacy and shade, preserving views with their sliding multitrack multi-fold systems; adjustable individual louvres allowing users to control the amount of sunlight, breeze or fresh air flowing into the home; aluminium extrusions featuring a high quality anodised finish to suit installations on the external façade of the premises, enabling the shutter to withstand the weathering effects of the sun’s UV rays as well as rain, storms and dust; resistance to warping, cracking, fading or degradation when installed on the building’s exterior surface; and longevity and durability enhanced by a professional ultraviolet resistant powder-coated finish.

Security features of these premium grade lockable security shutters include marine grade reinforced aluminium extrusions locked into a heavy duty surrounding metal frame; 3-way patented locking mechanism; and shutters independently tested by an independent NATA approved testing laboratory to meet the security provisions AS5039 and 5040 of the Australian Security Standards.

Commonly used on French doors and patio doors, sliding glass doors, as well as bi-fold doors and windows in residential settings, ATDC’s lockable security shutters are also suitable for commercial applications such as retail display windows, showroom windows, hotel sliding doors and patio doors, restaurants, bars, schools, office suites and office buildings, universities and more.

Currently being sold widely in Sydney and Melbourne, ATDC’s lockable security shutters will soon be available in Perth and Brisbane.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 or visit ATDC’s website.