ATDC’s movable barriers secure Flight Centre’s Townsville office

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Flight Centre found ATDC’s movable security barriers to be the perfect lock up solution for their tenancy

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has recently installed their movable security barriers at the Flight Centre office in Townsville, QLD.

Since the existing overhead doors were non-operational and only a limited period was left on their current lease, Flight Centre found ATDC’s movable security barriers to be the perfect lock up solution for their tenancy since the barriers could be installed quickly and at a relatively low cost.

The trackless design of the barriers eliminated the need to secure the full height of the shopfront. Also, the movable design allowed Flight Centre to store the barriers back of house and out of sight during business hours. Additionally, no expensive modifications to the storefront were required to facilitate this installation.

ATDC’s relatively inexpensive movable security barriers have become a popular lock up solution for retailers in today’s tough trading environment. The movable barriers can also be hired for short, medium or long term periods.

For further information on The Australian Trellis Door Company’s full range of steel and aluminium movable security barriers, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435. These barriers are also available ex-stock in Singapore.