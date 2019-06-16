Search
Home > ATDC’s movable barriers secure Flight Centre’s Townsville office
Related Supplier News
Pedestrian barriers prevent after hour access at Sydney suburban station
Pedestrian barriers prevent after ...
Pedestrian barriers from ATDC have been installed at the Olympic Park Railway Station in the Sydney suburb of Homebush for access control.
ATDC’s security doors and barriers installed at RMIT University
ATDC’s security doors and barriers ...
Premium grade security doors and portable security barriers from ATDC were specified for different areas on the RMIT University campus in Melbourne.
Expandable fencing securing bonded warehouses
Expandable fencing securing bonded ...
Expandable fencing from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is helping secure bonded warehouse facilities in Australia.

ATDC’s movable barriers secure Flight Centre’s Townsville office

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 16 June 2019
Supplier News
article image Flight Centre found ATDC’s movable security barriers to be the perfect lock up solution for their tenancy
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has recently installed their movable security barriers at the Flight Centre office in Townsville, QLD.

Since the existing overhead doors were non-operational and only a limited period was left on their current lease, Flight Centre found ATDC’s movable security barriers to be the perfect lock up solution for their tenancy since the barriers could be installed quickly and at a relatively low cost.

The trackless design of the barriers eliminated the need to secure the full height of the shopfront. Also, the movable design allowed Flight Centre to store the barriers back of house and out of sight during business hours. Additionally, no expensive modifications to the storefront were required to facilitate this installation.

ATDC’s relatively inexpensive movable security barriers have become a popular lock up solution for retailers in today’s tough trading environment. The movable barriers can also be hired for short, medium or long term periods.

For further information on The Australian Trellis Door Company’s full range of steel and aluminium movable security barriers, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435. These barriers are also available ex-stock in Singapore. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Security Barriers Barriers