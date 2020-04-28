ATDC’s high end commercial folding doors with perforated metal infill

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Commercial folding doors find application across multiple environments including retail, hospitality, schools, universities, medical centres and canteens.

These high end folding doors manufactured by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are suspended from a heavy duty aluminium extruded top track and the curtain is manufactured from extruded aluminium sections with interlocking hinges and industrial grade rollers creating the folding action.

ATDC’s flagship folding door has a perforated aluminium metal infill that allows for ventilation and free flow of fresh air, making it particularly suitable for fresh food and beverage applications. This toughened mesh infill also provides a more secure lock up solution to premises requiring an upmarket image while allowing a certain degree of through vision for display of any merchandise.

The door has a series of intermediate up/down locking mechanisms, which are used to secure it over the full span of the opening without the need for any fixed posts or removable mullions; this provides for a completely seamless and customer friendly lock up solution.

The mesh infill can be powdercoated in any of the finishes from the Australian Dulux powdercoating chart.

For further information, please visit ATDC’s website or contact them toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.