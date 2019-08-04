Search
Home > ATDC’s folding shutters secure duty free store at New Caledonia airport
ATDC’s folding shutters secure duty free store at New Caledonia airport

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 04 August 2019
Supplier News
article image Aelia Duty Free store featuring ATDC's folding security shutters
The Aelia Duty Free store at Noumea’s International Airport in New Caledonia is secured with folding security shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC).

Aelia Duty Free is a division of global travel retail leader Lagardere Travel Retail, which operates 4400 retail shops in 34 countries across the world focussing on duty free and fashion, travel essentials and foodservice primarily in airports and railway stations.

Specified by the designer for the project, Amaury Peillon from the Noumea-based interior design studio Atelier-numerique.me, ATDC’s S04 model folding security shutters were selected for their ability to span wide expanses without any top track or floor track. The installation didn’t require the cumbersome removable floor tracks or mullions, allowing the customer seamless lock up solutions.

When open, the security shutters allow compact storage, enabling the retailer to maximise the use of floor space for merchandising and presentation.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of folding security shutters, please visit their website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

Security Shutters Retail Security