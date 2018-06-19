ATDC’s extendable barriers providing access control at Drummond Golf stores

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has been engaged by Drummond Golf to install extendable barriers at several of their retail stores across Australia. Drummond Golf is the largest golf retailer in Australia with over 50 owner operated stores across the country.

ATDC’s extendable barriers are being installed at various Drummond Golf stores, especially in locations that house Drummond’s Big Swing Golf simulators. These simulators are a great add-on to Drummond Golf’s business as these allow the company to expand beyond the boundaries of strictly retail trade and permit their customers to hold events and social functions, all based around simulating the great social game of golf in air-conditioned and licensed premises. These facilities also host golf coaching clinics, which can also be conducted out of hours.

By installing ATDC’s flexible extendable barriers, Drummond is able to protect their retail stock when the business is closed, while their golf simulator and event business is open and functioning out of hours.

In addition to serving as an excellent loss prevention tool, ATDC’s extendable barriers are strategically placed in convenient areas of the premises to guide the path of travel (ingress and exit) of their out-of-hours customers, thereby controlling access.

Key features of ATDC’s extendable barriers include trackless, portable and mobile design; ability to span unlimited width apertures; standard heights of 2020mm or 2520mm; heavy duty non marking thermoplastic bottom castors for smooth movement; and numerous wall mounted and floor fixed locking options.

ATDC’s barriers are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional towns across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville, and Sunshine and Gold Coast regions. In addition they are also exported throughout the Asia Pacific, South East Asia, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.