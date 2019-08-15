ATDC’s expanding security doors at Melbourne’s Capitol Theatre

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their commercial grade expanding security doors at the historic Capitol Theatre on Melbourne’s Swanston Street.

The RMIT owned, heritage listed theatre is part of the Capitol House building originally designed by Walter Burley Griffin and his wife Marion in ornate Chicago-gothic style. As part of the recent $40 million refurbishment to the building, ATDC’s S04 trackless expanding security doors were installed to the bar areas on two different levels of the theatre.

The specifying architect was Melbourne based Six Degrees Architects with Hutchinson Builders serving as the project managers.

When unlocked and opened, ATDC’s S04 trackless security doors fold and stack back to a minimal storage size of just 12% of the opening width, making them an attractive option to specifying architects and developers alike.

For more information on ATDC's full range of commercial expanding doors, please visit their website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.