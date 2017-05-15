Approximately 40 lineal metres of expandable barriers for hire currently being used by Samsung at Westfield Parramatta in Sydney to secure their temporary pop-store

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers a dedicated stock of fully assembled expandable barriers on rental terms to meet the growing demand. Available for immediate hire in Australia’s major capital cities through a streamlined process, these expandable barriers can be either picked up by the customers from ATDC’s warehouses or delivered to the project site. The customer can choose from long, medium or short-term lease options for the barriers.

Key features of ATDC’s expandable barriers for hire include steel construction with a completely trackless and fully mobile design; standard height of 2020mm allowing transport through standard legal height doorways; unlimited span; angled and curved configurations; 75mm heavy duty non marking thermoplastic castors making the operation smooth and lightweight; minimum width of 500mm for overall bottom wheel base; independently OH&S certified for safe operation; and multiple locking options including break wheels on the bottom castors, and wall mounted or floor mounted lock plates.

Where required, ATDC’s expandable rental barriers can be modified to allow emergency egress without the use of keys. These barriers can also be installed to comply with the provisions of Australian Standards AS 4687-2007 for Temporary Fencing and Hoardings.

Applications for ATDC’s expandable rental barriers include securing temporary tenancies (such as pop-up shops); providing temporary security when the main perimeter door to a premises is damaged and not functioning or awaiting service or repair; providing security to new premises when the main perimeter door is not yet installed due to fitout or manufacturing delays; securing temporary designated retail areas in shopping centres; providing temporary hoarding during fitout of new premises or for building and construction sites; resolving short term OH&S concerns; and temporary events, exhibitions and public engagements.

For further information on ATDC’s expandable rental barriers, please contact the company toll-free on 1800 657 435 from anywhere in Australia or visit the company’s website.