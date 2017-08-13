ATDC’s expandable barricades installed in Barrangaroo precinct

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has supplied and installed their expandable barricades at various locations across central and southern Barrangaroo.

Located on the North West fringe of Sydney’s central business district, Barrangaroo is being redeveloped by the Barrangaroo Delivery Authority (on behalf of the NSW State Government) into a world class precinct comprising of recreational spaces and parklands, high quality commercial, office and retail spaces, several new apartment buildings, a hotel and a casino. Spanning an area of 22 hectares along the Sydney Harbour, the precinct, on completion in 2024, will also have its own metro station.

ATDC’s expandable barricades have been installed at various commercial and retail facilities in the precinct. For the retail tenancies, a robust and safe trackless barrier was required that didn’t need structural support, could be fully mobile when unlocked during trading hours, and was able to traverse multi-angled shopfront configurations over a wide span.

ATDC’s expandable barricades have satisfied all of the criteria and have also been tested under the current OH&S legislation for safety with a comprehensive independent WHS audit.

For the new Barrangaroo Ferry Terminal, ATDC supplied their expandable barricades in a double diamond configuration, which have been tested by a NATA testing authority under the temporary fencing and hoarding provisions of Australian Standards AS 4687-2007 for dynamic impact, simulated climbing, and foothold aperture test.

ATDC’s barricades were specified by Cox Architects for this installation with Gartner Rose (now owned by Lend Lease) serving as the project manager.

The expandable barricades supplied to the retail tenancies were installed at a standard height of 2020mm, while the ferry terminal barricades were installed at 2400mm high with a maximum available height of 2520mm.

All of the expandable barricades installed at the two Barrangaroo projects are fabricated from steel and run on a series of heavy duty 75mm bottom rubber non marking castors. Floor mounted and wall mounted locking options are available.

ATDC also supplies aluminium expandable barricades with their anti-corrosive qualities making them more suitable for installation in marine environments such as coastal, beachside or riverfront locations. A natural anodised finish enhances their anti-corrosion characteristics and additional protection comes from the UV-resistant powder-coated finish.

ATDC’s expandable barricades can be installed for securing temporary tenancies, access control at shopping centres and public buildings, Worksafe applications, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, and warehouses. ATDC’s barriers are also available for hire for long, medium or short term periods.

ATDC's expandable barricades can be installed for securing temporary tenancies, access control at shopping centres and public buildings, Worksafe applications, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, and warehouses. ATDC's barriers are also available for hire for long, medium or short term periods.