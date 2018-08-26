ATDC’s concertina shutters gaining traction in commercial and retail installations

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Concertina shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) are increasingly being specified for installations in the commercial and retail sectors.

These quality precision engineered concertina shutters are constructed from extruded aluminium panel sections, with interlocking heavy duty hinges and roller bearings allowing the curtain to easily slide and retract while suspended from a heavy duty aluminium top track.

Key features of ATDC’s concertina security shutters include choice of wide body 300mm panel or slimline 150mm section; smooth lines and sleek aesthetic design; seamless lock up options with intermediate up/down locking mechanisms; absence of floor track eliminating trip hazards; maximum height at approximately 4500mm; 3mm polycarbonate, perforated mesh or solid aluminium as curtain infill options depending on the application; and curved configurations possible including special radius turns and S-bends.

ATDC’s concertina security shutters have gained the attention of many architectural specifiers for a range of different commercial and retail projects across the country. Given that these concertina shutters are backed by ATDC’s 35-year trading record of outstanding service, customers are increasingly specifying them on prestigious projects.

For instance, ATDC is currently working on three different university projects across Australia, namely Australian National University’s Hancock Library in Canberra (specified by The Mill Design Co), Deakin University in Burwood, Melbourne (specified by Ian McEwan Designs) and the University of Geelong (specified by Baade Harbour Australia Architects).

ATDC’s concertina shutters have also been installed for many national and international brands including Flight Centre, Napoleon Perdis, Ferrari, Gloria Jeans Coffee, DFS Duty Free (owned by LVMH), Specsavers and more. For a recent installation at Specsavers Moonee Ponds, Victoria where the project manager was Australasian Retail Projects, the door was powder-coated in a special bright silver metallic finish to meet the requirements of the Moonee Ponds Central Shopping Centre.

ATDC’s concertina shutters are sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra as well as in all regional centres across the country including Hobart, Darwin, Townsville, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Geelong and Newcastle. These shutters are also exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of concertina shutters, please call toll-free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website.