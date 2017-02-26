ATDC’s commercial roller grilles secure First Choice Liquor store in Melbourne suburb

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their commercial roller grilles for First Choice Liquor at the Casey Central shopping centre in the Melbourne suburb of Narre Warren.

ATDC was contracted by SCENTRE to install their RS9 high security commercial roller grilles at the liquor store. Constructed from heavy duty 12.7mm aluminium tubes connected by tough extruded metal links, the roller grilles deliver maximum strength, longevity and a sleek appearance, meeting all the specifications of SCENTRE.

ATDC’s RS9commercial roller grilles additionally allow maximum airflow and ventilation during trading hours as well as visibility of merchandise when the store is closed. Designed for manual operation assisted by torsion springs or electrical operation by key switch control, ATDC’s commercial roller grilles can be optionally supplied with remote control features. The motors feature a tubular design to fit inside the compact axle of the roller grille, reducing the diameter of the roll, and providing an important advantage in installations with limited headroom.

In terms of finish, the aluminium components of ATDC’s commercial roller grilles are available in a clear anodised finish as standard, with powder-coating options also offered to allow the grilles to blend into almost any interior or exterior environment.

ATDC’s commercialroller grilles are widely used to secure shopping centres, countertops, reception areas, alcoves, banks, car parks, delivery docks, canteens, schools, offices and commercial showrooms. These commercial roller grilles can span four metres in one section or even an unlimited width through the use of removable mullions.

ATDC’s commercial roller grilles are sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Newcastle, Townsville and Cairns as well as all regional centres and towns across the country.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial roller grilles and roller shutters, call toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800 657 435 or visit their website.