ATDC’s commercial folding doors securing Wetherill Park medical centre

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 26 June 2020
article image ATDC’s commercial folding doors at Greenway Medical Centre
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their commercial folding doors to secure the entrance doors to Greenway Medical Centre in Sydney’s Wetherill Park. The project was managed by the North Rocks-based SDL Project Solutions.

Commercial folding doors are ideal for securing medical centres, dental surgeries, hospitals, medical and dental clinics, and research and pathology laboratories among others.

Constructed from heavy duty extruded aluminium framing and suspended from a marine grade aluminium top suspension track, these folding doors from ATDC are lightweight and easy to operate. The folding doors are available with material infills that can either be see-through polycarbonate material or heavy duty perforated mesh.

The doors are locked using a series of seamless up/down locking mechanisms. ATDC’s commercial folding doors can be supplied in various panel width options. The doors come in a natural anodised or high quality professional powdercoated finish.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of quality commercial folding doors, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

