ATDC’s clear roller shutters secure Woolworths depot servery

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their market-leading clear security roller shutters to the kitchen canteen servery at the Woolworths Distribution Depot in Yennora.

Measuring more than 3 metres in width, the commercial grade shutters were installed under pelmet hoods to structural side support posts. Supplied in a clear anodised finish, these manually operated shutters are spring loaded with bottom rail key locking facilities for secure lock-up.

Electric operated options are also available with either key switch or remote control facilities in addition to battery backup in the event of power failures. ATDC’s security roller shutters also come in powdercoated finishes from the Dulux range.

Waterloo based Tradies Combined served as the project manager for this installation.

For further information on ATDC’s clear security roller shutters, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.