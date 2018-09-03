ATDC’s bifold door maximises retail frontage for Sydney jewellery store

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

A Sydney-based jewellery store was able to achieve maximum retail frontage following the installation of a commercial bifold door from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC). Annandale based interior architect X+O specified an S07-2 side-by-side parallel top track arrangement for ATDC’s commercial bifold door at the front of the Natalie Marie Jewellery store in Avalon, Sydney.

The triple track bifold door system installed at the commercial fitout project recently was pioneered by ATDC and designed to achieve major storage space advantages for customers. A key design objective during the development of the bifold door was to minimise side stacking depth and maximise retail frontage for the client.

During installation, the project manager LJW Building had to deal with further door storage space limitations and sought a maximum stack depth of 8 per cent of the shopfront span. ATDC resolved the problem by installing their bifold door in a triple top track configuration. The door stack achieved was just 450mm over a 5700mm shopfront opening span.

ATDC’s triple track commercial bifold door system allows retailers and various commercial businesses to maximise every possible square metre of trading space on their expensive rented properties.

The triple track system offers seamless lock up with a series of intermittent up/down locking mechanisms, without requiring any floor track or removable mullions.

ATDC’s commercial bifold doors are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide as well as in all regional centres across the country including Darwin, Townsville, Hobart, Geelong, Newcastle, and Sunshine and Gold Coast regions. They are also being exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

ATDC also fabricates a full range of folding closure commercial bifold doors.