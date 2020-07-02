Search
ATDC's access control barriers for 24-hour gyms and sports centres
ATDC’s access control barriers for 24-hour gyms and sports centres

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 02 July 2020
Supplier News
article image A recent installation at the new Crossfit Gym at Smeaton Grange in Sydney
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) presents a range of portable barriers designed to meet access control requirements at 24-hour gyms, health clubs, wellness centres and sports recreation centres.

ATDC’s portable barriers provide an inexpensive solution for allowing paid members to access these facilities during after-hours by activating digital security keypad codes or even using standard key access.

Being trackless, mobile, freestanding and lockable, these barriers can be relocated to different areas of the premises depending on the need.

ATDC’s portable barriers are OH&S tested for safe operation, and special egress locks are available for emergency exit under BCA regulations where required.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of portable barriers, please visit their website or contact toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.

