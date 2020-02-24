ATDC roller shutters secure retail tenancy at Rhodes railway station

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The RS7 Clearvision roller shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were recently installed at the Rhodes railway station to secure a retail tenancy.

Featuring the latest automation technology, the shutters are electrically operated through security key switch activation from outside of the premises. They are also available in a manual option with key lockable security.

Key features of ATDC’s RS7 Clearvision aluminium roller shutters include clear anodised finish with full range of Dulux powdercoating colour finishes available to suit any colour requirements; and transparent polycarbonate curtain infill allowing maximum through-vision.

Younis Shopfitting served as the project manager for this installation.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial roller shutters, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.