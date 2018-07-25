ATDC launches new high speed doors

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) announces the official launch of an exciting range of high speed doors suitable for various commercial and industrial applications.

ATDC’s new Australian-made high speed doors feature the latest European access control technology, allowing optimum, safe and reliable performance at speeds of up to 1.5m per second with programmable features such as variable speed control, soft start/stop/hold open features and battery backup, all with a single phase PLC control system.

Some of the many innovative access control and safety options available with these high speed doors include remote control, IR motion sensors, induction floor loops, PE sensors and pressure sensitive bottom rails.

Available in a 99gsm or 1400gsm heavy duty fire retardant polyskin with heavy duty anodised extruded aluminium side guides and optional flexible bottom rail, this dynamic high speed door is suitable for both internal and external applications for openings up to 7 metres in width or 36 square metres overall.

ATDC’s new high speed doors are ideal for managing traffic flow in the vicinity of the entrance door as well as controlling the atmosphere of warehouses, coldrooms, freezer rooms or cleanrooms. These doors are also recommended for securing hospitals, supermarkets, car washes, car parks, mine sites and process rooms.

The high speed doors are now available for sale in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

For more information, please visit the ATDC website or call toll free on 1800657435.