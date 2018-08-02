ATDC launches new high impact resistant traffic doors

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has added a new range of high impact resistant traffic doors to their suite of quality commercial and industrial doors.

Available initially in the Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra markets, the launch of the new doors confirms ATDC’s intent to diversify further into the Australian industrial door market.

Traffic doors are designed to provide a barrier between two areas, opening on impact and closing automatically from either direction. These barriers speed up the movement of people and stock between parts of a building as they avoid the need to stop, open, move through and manually close like traditional doors. After passing through, the door automatically swings shut.

Available as single or double doors, ATDC’s new TD001 traffic doors are impacted by trolleys, pallet jacks and forklifts commonly used in industrial and commercial applications that are exposed to high traffic flows including coldrooms, supermarkets, retail stores, commercial kitchens, pharma labs, hospitals, surgeries, workshops and warehouses.

Key features of ATDC’s double action 180-degree swing doors include heavy duty design featuring high density PU foam core and optional double glazed polycarbonate window (with a fully moulded gasket seal); ability to control temperature effectively and keep out dust, insects and other airborne nuisances; and optional kick plates or teardrop bumpers available in a black, grey or yellow finish. The kick plates are available in stainless steel or polyethylene.

Designed to be virtually maintenance free, ATDC’s traffic doors are customised to suit each application in sizes up to 3000mm wide x 3000mm high. The anodised aluminium door stile can be supplied optionally powder-coated on the frames.

View ATDC’s website for further information or contact toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia for a free measure and quote.