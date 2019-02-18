ATDC launches new FC200 panel folding closure doors

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) announces the release of a new range of panel folding closure doors for the Australian commercial, retail and hospitality markets.

The addition of the latest FC200 panel folding closure door allows ATDC to offer customers a comprehensive suite of commercial folding door options together with its FC300 and FC150 ranges.

Key features of ATDC’s FC200 panel folding closure doors include premium grade 200mm wide panel door manufactured from extruded aluminium sections; interlocking hinges; heavy duty top hanger wheels suspended from a commercial grade aluminium top track; ability to stack back to a mere 15% of the opening span being secured and traverse a 407 radius curve to suit the application; seamless lock up options; and choice of polycarbonate and perforated mesh infills.

The FC200 door slides and folds effortlessly at the lightest touch, and is designed for longevity and ease of operation.

For further information, please call ATDC toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit their website.