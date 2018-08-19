Search
ATDC launches new double diamond concertina security shutters

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 19 August 2018
Supplier News
article image A recent installation for Bankstown City Netball Association at their grounds in Condell Park, NSW
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) announces the release of a new double diamond concertina security shutter in the Australian commercial door market.

The classy design of ATDC’s double diamond concertina security shutters features a dual pivot rotation as well as a concertina folding action depending on site requirements; both through-vision and ventilation enabled while limiting a person’s ability to reach through the screen mesh to access secured merchandise or stock; and screen fabricated from heavy duty steel sections offering a robust, lockable and secure door with sound engineering design.

An excellent loss prevention tool, ATDC’s double diamond concertina securityshutters are compliant with the BCA for egress in emergency; and the versatile screen is compliant with the stringent Temporary Fencing and Hoarding provisions of the Australian Standards for dynamic impact, foothold aperture and no simulated climbing/ anti-tip testing.

ATDC was recently involved in an installation of concertina security shutters for Bankstown City Netball Association at their grounds in Condell Park, NSW.

Funded by the NSW Office of Sport to lock the Association’s BBQ area, the installation met all the objectives including successfully preventing vagrants from sleeping in the enclosed area, and eliminating any potential for theft and damage to goods and property. The screens alleviate the expense of having to constantly clean the area, which was previously open to anyone. When unlocked and opened, the screens fold back and pivot flat against the side walls completely out of the way in a discreet manner.

ATDC’s concertina security shutters are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra and in all regional areas across the country including Newcastle, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Hobart and Darwin. They are also exported to the UAE, South East Asia, the Asia Pacific Region and the Pacific Islands.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial and industrial concertina security shutters, please visit ATDC’s website or call toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere within Australia.

