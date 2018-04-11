ATDC installs shopfront door closures at Cotton On Group’s stores

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has been contracted by the Cotton On Group (The Group) to supply and install shopfront door closures at their chain of retail stores. A leading Australian retailer selling clothing and cosmetics through an international network of more than 1,500 stores in over 12 countries worldwide, The Group employs in excess of 17,000 staff and stocks a line of well-known brands including Cotton On Kids, Cotton On Body, Typo, Supre, Rubi Shoes and Factorie.

ATDC has supplied their folding closure doors and expanding commercial trellis doors to various brand destinations within The Group across Australia including at Robina Town Centre in QLD and more recently, a new shopping centre development in Mandurah, WA.

ATDC has been supplying top hung horizontal sliding retractable systems to The Group, with common features including the absence of a floor track; ability to provide lock-up with seamless up/down locking mechanisms; and innovative design accommodating angled and curved shopfronts with radii of up to 90 degrees.

ATDC’s door closures occupy the absolute minimum amount of storage space, thereby optimising the size of The Group’s retail space in each installation.

