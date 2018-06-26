ATDC installs safety barriers at new community library in Green Square, Sydney

Green Square is a new and sustainable $13 billion, 14-hectare urban renewal project being executed by the City of Sydney in partnership with leading private developers. Featuring world-class community facilities and extensive infrastructure, and located just 3.5km from the CBD in Sydney’s Inner South and 4km from the International Airport at Mascot, Green Square will house 61,000 people and 22,000 new workers by 2030.

The new community library at Green Square features extendable safety barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) at the entrance. Specified by Sydney architect, Stewart Hollenstein, the barriers were delivered as part of a custom lock-up door solution. ATDC worked closely with project managers John Holland in delivering their S04-1 DD Double Diamond mesh extendable safety barriers; the project architect selected the barrier as it provided a freestanding and robust yet economical security solution and could be installed in the absence of any available support structure.

ATDC’s unique safety barriers not only comply with the Australian Standards for Temporary Fencing and Hoardings but also with the emergency egress requirements of the BCA, allowing keyless egress in the event of an emergency. Since the barriers were being installed at the entrance to the public library, it was imperative that the emergency egress facility was incorporated into the design of the barrier system.

ATDC had earlier installed a similar barrier system for the State Transit Authority in Barangaroo at the entry to the new ferry terminal.

For the Green Square project, ATDC installed the barrier system at the foot of the stairs leading to the library entrance, with the barriers formatted in a U-shaped configuration to completely surround the balustrading on the stairs. Standing at a standard height of 2020mm, the mobile and portable extendable safety barriers were installed on a series of heavy duty non marking thermoplastic castors and finished in a satin black powdercoat. The barriers were stabilised using intermediate shootbolts that engage with the finished floor.

ATDC’s extendable safety barriers are sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth as well as all regional towns across the country. They are also being exported throughout South East Asia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of commercial and industrial extendable safety barriers, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800 657 435.