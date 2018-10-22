ATDC installs 300mm wide panel closure doors for Sydney yacht club bar

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their closure doors at the prestigious Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) located in Sydney’s Rushcutters Bay. One of Australia's leading yacht clubs with a solid reputation in ocean racing, the CYCA is best known as the host of the world famous annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Renowned architectural firm Allen Jack + Cottier (AJ + C) specified ATDC’s 300mm wide panel bar closure doors in a black powder-coated finish to secure the members’ bar at the yacht club. To ensure ventilation in the bar environment, which served alcohol and food, a fully perforated mesh infill was specified for the door curtain.

ATDC’s up/down locking mechanisms assisted in achieving seamless lock up of the folding doors for the customer. Additionally, the user could also gain entry to the bar area without opening up the entire door.

St Leonards-based Belmadar Constructions was the project manager for the installation.

