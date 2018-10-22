Search
Home > ATDC installs 300mm wide panel closure doors for Sydney yacht club bar
Related Supplier News
ATDC folding doors installed at Rayban store for security
ATDC folding doors installed at ...
ATDC has successfully completed a security installation of their shopfront closure doors for Rayban at Westfield Doncaster in Melbourne.
Wide panel folding doors installed at ANU’s Hancock Library
Wide panel folding doors installed ...
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently completed an installation at the Australian National University’s Hancock Library in Canberra.
Australian Geographic’s national store rollout to feature ATDC’s folding closures
Australian Geographic’s national ...
ATDC has been engaged to supply their folding closure doors and retail shopfront doors for the national rollout of stores by Australian Geographic.

ATDC installs 300mm wide panel closure doors for Sydney yacht club bar

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 22 October 2018
Supplier News
article image ATDC’s bar closure doors at the prestigious Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Sydney
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their closure doors at the prestigious Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) located in Sydney’s Rushcutters Bay. One of Australia's leading yacht clubs with a solid reputation in ocean racing, the CYCA is best known as the host of the world famous annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Renowned architectural firm Allen Jack + Cottier (AJ + C) specified ATDC’s 300mm wide panel bar closure doors in a black powder-coated finish to secure the members’ bar at the yacht club. To ensure ventilation in the bar environment, which served alcohol and food, a fully perforated mesh infill was specified for the door curtain.

ATDC’s up/down locking mechanisms assisted in achieving seamless lock up of the folding doors for the customer. Additionally, the user could also gain entry to the bar area without opening up the entire door.

St Leonards-based Belmadar Constructions was the project manager for the installation.

For further information on ATDC’s premium grade closure doors, visit their website or contact toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Folding Doors Doors