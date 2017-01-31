ATDC installs 20m expanding security door at Sydney healthcare facility

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

An expanding security door from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was recently installed for a new healthcare facility located in George Street, Sydney. Measuring 20 lineal metres, the curved security door is part of ATDC’s extensive range of expanding security doors designed for commercial, industrial and residential applications.

Featuring the latest cutting edge technology, ATDC’s expanding security doors incorporate seamless built-in up/down locking mechanisms to allow for a secure closure without the need for any removable mullions. Once the door is unlocked and open, it is completely out of sight, concealed within joinery cupboards at the extremity of the opening. (Read more about ATDC’s S08curved expanding security door.)

ATDC’s expanding security door is suspended from a heavy duty extruded top track shaped to accommodate the tight curves and angles of the aperture; the top track is supported by a continuous top support beam running above. The seamless design of the door is emphasised with the top track recessed into the ceiling and no floor track. The tightest radius curve available is 600mm.

The expanding security door is also available on a parallel top track configuration with the door designed to stack back in dual sections on multiple tracks to minimise the side stacking factor. (Read more about the parallel top tracking S07side-by-side stacking door.)

Key features of ATDC’s expanding security doors include maximum height of 4200mm; fabricated from rigid square steel sections; and professional high quality powder-coated finish in standard colours of black satin or pearl white with other colours on request.

ATDC’s expanding security doors are ideal for securing curved apertures such as curved shop fronts, curved hallways and entrances, curved counter tops, hotel lobbies and reception areas, restaurants and kiosks.

ATDC’s extensive range of expanding security doors is sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Townsville, Newcastle and all regional centres across the country.

For more information on ATDC’s expanding security doors, please visit www.trellisdoors.com.au or call toll free 1800 657 435 from anywhere in Australia.