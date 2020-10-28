ATDC FULLY LICENSED TO SUPPLY AND INSTALL COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL DOORS IN QLD

ATDC is one of a select group of non –Queensland based commercial/industrial door manufacturers licensed to supply and install overhead doors throughout the state of QLD.

ATDC holds the highly prized Queensland Building and Construction Commission licence (QBCC license) which permits companies and individuals to legally carry out building related work with a value exceeding $3300.

The stringent statutory licensing requirements in QLD were originally introduced to promote confidence in the QLD construction industry by ensuring proper building standards and remedies for defective building work and also promoting the safety of both consumers and the general public.

Accordingly , developers,builders,shop and office fitout companies ( and the general public at large) should always ensure their contractors are fully licensed in QLD prior to engaging them.

ATDC’s license is in the class of Non-structural Metal fabrication and Installation.

