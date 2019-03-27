Search
Home > ATDC folding doors secure menswear retail stores
Related Supplier News
ATDC launches new FC200 panel folding closure doors
ATDC launches new FC200 panel folding ...
ATDC announces the release of a new range of panel folding closure doors for the Australian commercial, retail and hospitality markets.
New gift shop at Geelong Hospital features ATDC’s folding closure doors
New gift shop at Geelong Hospital ...
Folding closure doors from ATDC were recently installed to secure the new gift shop at the Geelong University Hospital.
Commercial stackable doors installed at Kirrawee retail project
Commercial stackable doors installed ...
ATDC installed their quality commercial stackable doors at a large commercial and retail project in South Village, Kirrawee in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire.

ATDC folding doors secure menswear retail stores

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 27 March 2019
Supplier News
article image RAG’s Connor store featuring ATDC’s slimline panel folding doors
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was one of three preferred suppliers of door closures selected by Retail Apparel Group (RAG) for their stores. RAG’s latest store opening at Connor in Bundaberg, Queensland saw the installation of ATDC’s 200mm slimline panel commercial folding doors to secure the two openings.

Each of the two openings spanned more than 8500mm in width, which was well within the slimline folding doors’ capabilities. Thanks to ATDC’s innovative system of intermediate up/down locking mechanisms along the entire width of the door designed to achieve a seamless lock up effect, the maximum span for these doors is unlimited. Doors can be supplied to a maximum height of 4500mm and no floor track is required to secure them.

RAG is one of Australia’s most successful retailers of smart casual menswear, and has recently moved into the women’s active wear market.

LSC Shopfitting, based in Burleigh Heads, QLD, served as project managers on this job.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial folding doors including 300mm, 200mm and 150mm panel doors, please call 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit their website

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Folding Doors Commercial Doors Retail Solutions