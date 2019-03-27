ATDC folding doors secure menswear retail stores

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) was one of three preferred suppliers of door closures selected by Retail Apparel Group (RAG) for their stores. RAG’s latest store opening at Connor in Bundaberg, Queensland saw the installation of ATDC’s 200mm slimline panel commercial folding doors to secure the two openings.

Each of the two openings spanned more than 8500mm in width, which was well within the slimline folding doors’ capabilities. Thanks to ATDC’s innovative system of intermediate up/down locking mechanisms along the entire width of the door designed to achieve a seamless lock up effect, the maximum span for these doors is unlimited. Doors can be supplied to a maximum height of 4500mm and no floor track is required to secure them.

RAG is one of Australia’s most successful retailers of smart casual menswear, and has recently moved into the women’s active wear market.

LSC Shopfitting, based in Burleigh Heads, QLD, served as project managers on this job.

