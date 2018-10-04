ATDC folding doors installed at Rayban store for security

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has successfully completed a security installation of their shopfront closure doors for Rayban at Westfield Doncaster in Melbourne.

Owned by the Milan-based Italian company Luxottica, Rayban is the global leader in the premium eyewear market with over 7400 stores worldwide. The group has several divisions including Persol, Oakley, Sunglass Hut and Sears Optical among others. ATDC has performed multiple installations across the Luxottica property portfolio.

ATDC worked closely with project manager Focus Shopfit to install their S06 model folding doors in a black satin powder-coated finish. Compact space-saving storage, seamless up/down locking mechanisms, unique patterns and edgy appearance of the closure were some of the reasons for the S06 door’s selection for the project.

