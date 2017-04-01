Search
ATDC folding doors exclusively specified for Bay Audio's national store rollout
ATDC folding doors exclusively specified for Bay Audio’s national store rollout

01 April 2017
article image ATDC folding doors at a Bay Audio store
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) has been selected as the exclusive folding door supplier for Bay Audio’s national store rollout. A leading independent Australian company specialising in hearing technology with 48 retail outlets, Bay Audio is currently undergoing a major national store rollout, which includes 22 new stores in 2017.

The nationwide rollout has AHB Architects Pty Ltd as the specifying architects with Kingdom Projects responsible for project management and the fitout.

ATDC’s folding doors are made from aluminium and suspended from a heavy duty extruded top track. The door operates through a series of interlocking heavy duty hinges and rollers that effortlessly fold the curtain to the side, stacking it neatly and compactly into the storage area. A series of seamless up/down locking mechanisms allows for easy lockup without the need for any cumbersome removable mullions.

Key features of ATDC’s folding doors also include choice of wide body (300mm) or slimline (150mm) panels; numerous infill mesh options such as polycarbonate, aluminium, toughened glass, aluminium vertical rods or perforated mesh; and high quality premium matt natural anodised finish or a wide range of powder-coated options from Dulux.

ATDC’s premium folding doors are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Newcastle, Geelong and all other regional capital cities across the country. These doors are ideal for securing shopfronts, shopping centres, banks, countertops, serveries, hotels, clubs, restaurants and doorways.

For further information on ATDC’s quality range of commercial folding doors, please visit www.trellisdoors.com.au/products/commercial-security/folding-doors-and-shop-doors or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

