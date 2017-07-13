ATDC commercial roller shutters installed at Cardiff RSL

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently completed a major installation of heavy duty commercial roller shutters at the Cardiff RSL club in the NSW Hunter Valley. The project involved the installation of ATDC’s electrically operated widespan RS6 commercial roller shutters to numerous bar counters and poker machine room areas at the club.

Specified by Newcastle firm EJE Architecture and project managed by JMC Building, ATDC’s roller shutters were installed to weatherproof the outdoor gaming rooms and protect the poker machines. The commercial roller shutters also assisted the club with legislative compliance as regulations prohibited smoking indoors in licensed premises; such facilities are required to provide smoking areas that are open to the outdoors for the smoke to blow away.

By having ATDC’s heavy duty commercial roller shutters installed at the venue, Cardiff RSL could move their poker machines into the covered outdoor areas, ensuring compliance with the smoking legislation while also securing these areas during closing times against both intruders and the outdoor elements.

Key features of ATDC’s RS6 widespan commercial roller shutters include 77mm aluminium slat profile; ability to span up to 6000mm in one section without the need for multiple roller shutters; slat profile available in solid or slotted section options; sleek, unobtrusive and strong shutters that roll up completely out of the way when not in use, preventing obstruction to the opening; and top pelmet boxes supplied as an optional extra for installations where the drum rolls are installed below ceiling height.

The roller shutters in the Cardiff RSL installation are electrically operated using keyswitch mechanisms – a group control mechanism enables the shutters to operate either individually or as a series operating simultaneously. A back up battery was also installed to ensure continued operation in the event of a power failure at the club. For further technical information on the RS6 commercial roller shutter please visit ATDC’s website.

ATDC’s commercial roller shutters find application in securing shopfronts, shopping centres, warehouses, banks, showrooms, hotels, universities, schools, carparks and other commercial and government buildings. Please read more information on ATDC’s slimline roller shutters.

ATDC manufactures a comprehensive range of commercial roller shutters from roll formed aluminium profiles to heavy duty extruded sections depending on the application. The shutters are extremely low maintenance thanks to their non-corrosive properties. All of ATDC’s rolling products and overhead doors carry a full and comprehensive warranty.

ATDC’s roller shutters are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Darwin and Cairns, and across all regional towns in Australia including Newcastle, Geelong, Wollongong and Townsville. ATDC is a national company offering a complete project design service with the ability to manage your installation through all phases of the construction process.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial, industrial and residential roller shutters, please visit the website or call toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.