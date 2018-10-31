Asian grocery shop at Westfield Coomera secured with ATDC door closures

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their door closures at the Sunlit Asian Supermarket located in Westfield Coomera.

Sunlit Asian Supermarket, a leading and rapidly expanding Queensland based Asian grocery brand, is the latest project for ATDC, which has already supplied several of their 2018 design shopfront door closures to various retail stores at the newly redeveloped QLD shopping centre.

ATDC’s doors were specified for Sunlit Asian Supermarket by Blackbox Retail Projects and the project managers were the Burleigh Heads-based O’Flynn Builders.

The Sunlit installation is one of many projects at this site incorporating an innovative door stack storage minimising technique (termed the S07-2 side-by-side), which involves a parallel top track arrangement. This design reduces the side compaction of the door closure to 8 per cent of the opening span. Multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms provide for a seamless lock up solution.

Numerous tenancies at this site have also incorporated the parallel top track arrangement in a curved configuration, enabling the door closures to traverse tight radius curves, S-bend curves and even angular shaped openings.

For further information on ATDC’s latest designs in commercial door closures, please visit their site or contact them toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.