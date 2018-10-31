Search
Home > Asian grocery shop at Westfield Coomera secured with ATDC door closures
Related Supplier News
Wide range of shopfront closures specified for new Westfield Coomera stores
Wide range of shopfront closures ...
The redevelopment at the Westfield Coomera is an excellent showcase of a broad range of shopfront closures by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC).
ATDC installs 300mm wide panel closure doors for Sydney yacht club bar
ATDC installs 300mm wide panel closure ...
ATDC installed their closure doors at the prestigious Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) located in Sydney’s Rushcutters Bay.
ATDC’s shop closure doors installed across Guzman network
ATDC’s shop closure doors installed ...
ATDC has installed their unique shop closure doors at numerous Guzman Y Gomez (Guzman) restaurants across Australia.

Asian grocery shop at Westfield Coomera secured with ATDC door closures

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 31 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Sunlit Asian Supermarket featuring ATDC's shopfront door
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) installed their door closures at the Sunlit Asian Supermarket located in Westfield Coomera.

Sunlit Asian Supermarket, a leading and rapidly expanding Queensland based Asian grocery brand, is the latest project for ATDC, which has already supplied several of their 2018 design shopfront door closures to various retail stores at the newly redeveloped QLD shopping centre.

ATDC’s doors were specified for Sunlit Asian Supermarket by Blackbox Retail Projects and the project managers were the Burleigh Heads-based O’Flynn Builders.

The Sunlit installation is one of many projects at this site incorporating an innovative door stack storage minimising technique (termed the S07-2 side-by-side), which involves a parallel top track arrangement. This design reduces the side compaction of the door closure to 8 per cent of the opening span. Multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms provide for a seamless lock up solution.

Numerous tenancies at this site have also incorporated the parallel top track arrangement in a curved configuration, enabling the door closures to traverse tight radius curves, S-bend curves and even angular shaped openings.

For further information on ATDC’s latest designs in commercial door closures, please visit their site or contact them toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Closures Doors